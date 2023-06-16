B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,411 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $432.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 222.15, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.08.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

