B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,756 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $19,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $24,166,000. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 141,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $643,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $74.36 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

