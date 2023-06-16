B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,376 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

OEF opened at $206.61 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $157.57 and a 1-year high of $207.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $183.43.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

