B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 53,395 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,395 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.04 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

