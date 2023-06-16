Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) vs. Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Financial Contrast

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) and Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Badger Meter shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hexagon AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Badger Meter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Badger Meter pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Hexagon AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Badger Meter pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hexagon AB (publ) pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Badger Meter has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years. Hexagon AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Badger Meter 12.08% 16.45% 12.07% Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Badger Meter $565.57 million 7.75 $66.50 million $2.44 61.26 Hexagon AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $1.05 11.87

Badger Meter has higher revenue and earnings than Hexagon AB (publ). Hexagon AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Badger Meter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Badger Meter and Hexagon AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Badger Meter 0 3 1 0 2.25 Hexagon AB (publ) 3 2 0 0 1.40

Badger Meter currently has a consensus target price of $131.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.86%. Hexagon AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $108.60, indicating a potential upside of 770.89%. Given Hexagon AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hexagon AB (publ) is more favorable than Badger Meter.

Summary

Badger Meter beats Hexagon AB (publ) on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc. manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives. In addition, the company offers ORION (SE) for traditional fixed network applications; and ORION Cellular for utility-owned fixed network infrastructure, as well as BEACON, a secure cloud-hosted software suite that establishes alerts for specific conditions and allows consumer engagement tools that permit end water customers to view and manage their water usage activity. Its flow instrumentation products are used in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, and corporate sustainability markets. The company serves water utilities, industrial, and other industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through resellers and representatives. Badger Meter, Inc. was incorporated in 1905 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software. The GES segment has sensors for capturing data from land and air as well as sensors for positioning via satellites. The company was founded on August 29, 1975 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

