BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives $1,027.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,027.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAESY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.89) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.7716 dividend. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces, advanced electronics, security, information technology solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

