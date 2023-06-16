Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.07

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $7.36. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $7.38, with a volume of 271,056 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,097,000 after buying an additional 4,590,973 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth $26,563,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 3,083,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 2,148,079 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 969.3% in the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,763,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 1,598,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.