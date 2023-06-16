Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Stock Price Down 3.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.85. 623,945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,896,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,514,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 423,084 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Beauty Health by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,020,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,742,000 after purchasing an additional 407,849 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP grew its stake in Beauty Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000,000 after purchasing an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.80 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

