Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.0% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after buying an additional 2,216,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

