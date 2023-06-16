Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,408,000. National Pension Service raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,887,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,367,000 after buying an additional 212,426 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in Verizon Communications by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $36.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. HSBC lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,267 shares of company stock valued at $533,293. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

