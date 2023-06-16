Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.6% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,903,103,000 after acquiring an additional 851,994 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $465.89 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $433.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

