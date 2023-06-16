Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 256 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Chevron stock opened at $158.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The firm has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.