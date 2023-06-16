Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,514 shares of company stock valued at $814,108. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

