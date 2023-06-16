Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,101,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,917,000 after buying an additional 36,776 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,883,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.36. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $407.93.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

