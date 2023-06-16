Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

