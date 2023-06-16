Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
