Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

