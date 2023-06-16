Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.9% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Home Depot by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $2,205,000. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $302.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

