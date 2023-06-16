Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.84

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.34, with a volume of 87576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($2.08). Analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biohaven during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Further Reading

