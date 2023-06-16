BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Reduced by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $711.20 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $666.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $755.92.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

