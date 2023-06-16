Blue Whale Capital LLP Has $56.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Blue Whale Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,264 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 9.7% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,731,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $34,172,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268,917 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.2 %

MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.47.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

