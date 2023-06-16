Blue Whale Capital LLP Sells 14,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Blue Whale Capital LLP cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 8.1% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $379.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

