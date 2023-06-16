Blue Whale Capital LLP Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Blue Whale Capital LLP lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 8.2% of Blue Whale Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Whale Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,404,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $499,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $228.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.49. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.