Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $44.26

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $45.99. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $45.99, with a volume of 778 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BOWFF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
