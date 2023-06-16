Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from GBX 750 to GBX 860. The company traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Bodycote from GBX 595 ($7.44) to GBX 690 ($8.63) in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

