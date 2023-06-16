Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up to $51.16

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.16, but opened at $53.60. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 2,453,467 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,688 shares of company stock valued at $10,019,132 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.