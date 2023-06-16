Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 840 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Alphabet comprises 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $125.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $102.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

