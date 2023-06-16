Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $88,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

QQQ stock opened at $370.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.77.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

