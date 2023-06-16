Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Amazon.com makes up about 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $127.11 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.27 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

