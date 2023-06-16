Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.2% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 844,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $202,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,563 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 200,299 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,305,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

