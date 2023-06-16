Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Brendan Martin Mulshine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 6th, Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00.
Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %
RYAN opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.
Ryan Specialty Company Profile
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
