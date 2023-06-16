Brendan Martin Mulshine Sells 25,000 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Brendan Martin Mulshine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,459,850.00.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.9 %

RYAN opened at $42.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of 0.43. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 2,000.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 277,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after purchasing an additional 264,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 231.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 95,302 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 468,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.