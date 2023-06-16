Brian G. Robins Sells 30,000 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) CFO Brian G. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $1,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 530,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,313,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GitLab Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.88 and a beta of -0.28. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $70.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. UBS Group cut their price target on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays raised their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 7,180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,823,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,884,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.