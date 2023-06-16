Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,471 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

McKesson Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $400.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $379.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.91.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of McKesson

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after buying an additional 1,032,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 94,078.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,628,000 after buying an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in McKesson by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 914,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,956,000 after buying an additional 442,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

