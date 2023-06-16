Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brinker International from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Brinker International in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Brinker International stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $42.12.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 44.32% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,052,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,027,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 557,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

