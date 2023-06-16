Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $12.40

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CompoSecure Trading Up 0.3 %
CMPO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.
CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
About CompoSecure
CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CompoSecure (CMPO)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.