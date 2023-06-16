Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $12.40

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $744,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CompoSecure Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CompoSecure by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $548.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About CompoSecure

(Get Rating

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.