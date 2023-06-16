Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) PT at $142.33

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. Safran has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.37.

Safran Increases Dividend

About Safran

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.2612 dividend. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

(Get Rating

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.