Brook Adcock Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM) Stock

Income Asset Management Group Limited (ASX:IAM – Get Rating) insider Brook Adcock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($614,864.86).

Brook Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Brook Adcock sold 7,000,000 shares of Income Asset Management Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$910,000.00 ($614,864.86).

Income Asset Management Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Income Asset Management Group Company Profile

Income Asset Management Group Limited provides solutions for fixed income investors across treasury management, cash, bonds, debt capital markets, and asset management in Australia. It operates an online cash management platform that streamlines the process of investing in term deposits and at call accounts; and provides direct fixed income investment, funds management, and cash and term deposits.

