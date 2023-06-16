Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO opened at $66.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $52.82 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

