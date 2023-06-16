BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRT. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

BRT opened at $19.72 on Friday. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,773,771.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 4,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $91,459.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,330,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,011,565.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $361,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,349,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,773,771.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,276 shares of company stock worth $1,869,836. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, and holding interests in joint ventures that own and operate multi-family properties. The company was founded in June 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

