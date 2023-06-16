Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.
Cabot Price Performance
Cabot stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabot (CBT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.