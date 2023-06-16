Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Cabot stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot has a one year low of $59.65 and a one year high of $83.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.