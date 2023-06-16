Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 576,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of Cadence Design Systems worth $92,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,982,000 after acquiring an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,040 shares in the company, valued at $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total transaction of $6,271,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $237.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.41. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Articles

