Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Specifically, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.43 per share, for a total transaction of $370,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $865,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,790,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

