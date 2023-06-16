Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.75.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth $819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

