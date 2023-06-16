Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.20.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

