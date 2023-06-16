CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 23rd. Analysts expect CarMax to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $80.85 on Friday. CarMax has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $106.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 431.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
