Centersquare Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,335 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82,064 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HPP opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.08.

Hudson Pacific Properties Cuts Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.56). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $252.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.21 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, CIO Drew Gordon purchased 25,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 116,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arthur X. Suazo purchased 10,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,417.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 38,975 shares of company stock valued at $232,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

