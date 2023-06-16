Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,458 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 837.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $872.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.71 million. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.