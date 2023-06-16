Centersquare Investment Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESRT. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

