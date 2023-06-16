Centersquare Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,185,728 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 105,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 48,094 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,722,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 8,798,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,649,000 after buying an additional 1,457,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
