Centersquare Investment Management LLC Sells 7,800 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lowered its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UMH Properties worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,139,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,383,000 after acquiring an additional 264,005 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,925,000 after acquiring an additional 62,654 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,179,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

UMH Properties Stock Performance

In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 2,037 shares of company stock worth $35,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH opened at $16.28 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $989.50 million, a PE ratio of -24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.28.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.