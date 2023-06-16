Centersquare Investment Management LLC Takes $606,000 Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NETSTREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

